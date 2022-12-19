Five people were transported to the hospital after a flight experienced "unexpected turbulence" on its way to Houston, United Airlines says.

United Airlines flight 128 arrived at George Bush Intercontinental Airport at 5:30 a.m. Monday from Rio de Janeiro.

According to United Airlines, two passengers and three crew members sustained minor injuries during the flight.

They were met by medical personnel upon arrival at the Houston airport and were taken to a local hospital.

In a statement, United Airlines said, "United flight 128 encountered unexpected turbulence while enroute to Houston. Upon arrival, two passengers and three crewmembers were met by medical personnel and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. We’re grateful to our crew for their efforts to ensure the safety of our employees and customers."