Woman shot, killed by man possibly 'while they were playing with guns,' Sheriff says

Officials say two people were reportedly "playing with guns" which led to a woman getting shot to death in south Harris County.

Details are limited, but it happened in the 3500 block of S Sam Houston Parkway E. That's where Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputy constables with Precinct 7 were called to an apartment and found a woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Preliminary information by Sheriff Gonzales is the unidentified woman "was possibly shot by a known male while they were playing with guns."

HCSO and Crime Scene Unit investigators are en route to help conduct the ongoing investigation.

No additional information was made available, as of this writing, but FOX 26 will continue to make updates as it develops.