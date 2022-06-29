Expand / Collapse search

Woman pushing baby in stroller is gunned down on Manhattan street

By FOX 5 NY Staff
June 30, 2022 5:56AM
Who shot woman on Upper East Side?

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman who was shot in the head. The gunman is at large.

NEW YORK - The NYPD is on the hunt for the gunman who shot a 20-year-old mother in the head as she pushed her 3-month-old baby in a stroller along a street in Manhattan, according to authorities.

The shooting happened near Lexington Avenue and East 95th Street on the Upper East Side around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, New York City Police said.

A man came up to the woman from behind and shot her once in the head from a very close range, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a press conference held near the crime scene on Wednesday night. The gunman then fled eastbound on 95th Street.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered a 20-year-old female who was unconscious with a gunshot wound to her head," Sewell said. "EMS responded to the scene, transported the victim to Metropolitan Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased at 9:20 p.m." 

NYPD commissioner on fatal shooting

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell gave reporters preliminary information about the fatal shooting of a young woman on a street on the Upper East Side on Wednesday. Mayor Eric Adams spoke about the scourge of illegal guns.

FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt has learned that the shooting was not random and appeared to be domestic. The police commissioner said she could not confirm if that was true. 

City Council member Julie Menin, who represents the area, said on Twitter that the victim was the child's mother. 

Authorities brought the baby, who is about 3 months old, to Metropolitan Hospital for observation.

The commissioner said the gunman was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. 

"At this time, there are no arrests, and I am urging anyone who has information that can help us with this investigation to please call us at 1-800-577-TIPS," Sewell said. "All tips will be kept strictly confidential."

Woman shot on the Upper East Side

Police said a man shot a woman once in the head on East 95th Street on Wednesday night. The woman was pushing a baby in a stroller when she was shot.