Three persons of interest sought in deadly Fifth Ward shooting
HOUSTON - Houston Police are looking for three persons of interest in a deadly Fifth Ward shooting from last October.
2025 Fifth Ward shooting: Persons of interest
What we know:
The shooting happened on Oct. 16 at an apartment complex on Coke Street.
Police say 18-year-old Cameron Washington was found shot in the courtyard area of the complex. He was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.
(Photo credit: Houston Police)
Officials are now sharing photos of three persons of interest in this case. They say the three are not considered suspects at this time.
What we don't know:
Other than Washington, no one involved has been identified.
There is no information regarding the persons of interest's possible ties to this incident.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can do one of the following:
- Call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600
- Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police and previous FOX 26 reporting.