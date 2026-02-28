Expand / Collapse search

Three persons of interest sought in deadly Fifth Ward shooting

Published  February 28, 2026 6:03pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • 18-year-old Cameron Washington was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Oct. 2025.
    • Houston Police have shared photos of three persons of interest in connection.
    • The persons of interest are not considered suspects at this time.

HOUSTON - Houston Police are looking for three persons of interest in a deadly Fifth Ward shooting from last October.

2025 Fifth Ward shooting: Persons of interest

What we know:

The shooting happened on Oct. 16 at an apartment complex on Coke Street.

Police say 18-year-old Cameron Washington was found shot in the courtyard area of the complex. He was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

(Photo credit: Houston Police)

Officials are now sharing photos of three persons of interest in this case. They say the three are not considered suspects at this time.

What we don't know:

Other than Washington, no one involved has been identified.

There is no information regarding the persons of interest's possible ties to this incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can do one of the following:

  • Call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600
  • Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)

The Source: Houston Police and previous FOX 26 reporting.

