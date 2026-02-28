Three persons of interest sought in deadly Fifth Ward shooting

The Brief 18-year-old Cameron Washington was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Oct. 2025. Houston Police have shared photos of three persons of interest in connection. The persons of interest are not considered suspects at this time.



Houston Police are looking for three persons of interest in a deadly Fifth Ward shooting from last October.

2025 Fifth Ward shooting: Persons of interest

What we know:

The shooting happened on Oct. 16 at an apartment complex on Coke Street.

Police say 18-year-old Cameron Washington was found shot in the courtyard area of the complex. He was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

(Photo credit: Houston Police)

Officials are now sharing photos of three persons of interest in this case. They say the three are not considered suspects at this time.

What we don't know:

Other than Washington, no one involved has been identified.

There is no information regarding the persons of interest's possible ties to this incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can do one of the following:

Call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)