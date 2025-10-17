Houston: 18-year-old killed in possible shootout at Fifth Ward apartment complex, police say

The Brief An 18-year-old was found shot Thursday night at an apartment complex on Coke Street. Police say evidence at the scene suggested there was a shootout. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



An 18-year-old man died with a gunshot wound after a possible shootout in Houston's Fifth Ward, and police are looking for any information on what happened.

Houston crime: Coke Street apartment shooting

What we know:

Police say the shooting was reported at about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Coke Street, near Clinton Drive and Schweikhardt Street.

Houston Police presence following shooting in the 5300 block of Coke Street (Credit: OnScene)

When police arrived at the scene, they say they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper abdomen. He was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

Police say different types of shell casings were found at the scene, and an apartment window was struck by gunfire, so authorities believe there was some sort of shootout.

The scene was cleared before officers came.

No other injuries or casualties were reported.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information on this incident can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)