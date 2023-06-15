article

Fort Bend County authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who was reported missing.

According to the sheriff’s office, Carolyn Sanchez, 45, was reported missing around 12:12 p.m. June 14 and was last seen in the 6900 block of South Peek Road in Richmond.

Sanchez was reportedly last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, black pants and yellow socks. She currently has a shaved head.

The sheriff’s office says there’s no indication of foul play, but they want to verify her wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665, option 1.