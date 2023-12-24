Woman kills man carrying presents walking near Baytown on Christmas Eve, according to HSCO
HOUSTON - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 8200 block of Wade Road.
Deputies released a statement on Twitter that a man was walking down the street carrying presents and was hit by a woman driving.
RELATED: Man found dead with multiple gun shots wounds near Northline after an argument
Officials say the woman stayed at the scene.
Currently, the investigation is in its preliminary stages, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.