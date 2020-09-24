Woman killed, multiple children injured in north Harris Co. crash

article

One woman is dead and multiple children were injured in a crash in north Harris County on Thursday evening.

Details are very limited but we're told the crash occurred on the 11900 block of TC Jester Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.

Captain J. Shannon with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said life flight was called to the scene.

Photo from the scene. (Source: Captain J. Shannon with the Harris County Sheriff's Office)

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a female was confirmed dead at the scene.

Two children were taken to the hospital via Life Flight in unknown condition.

No other details about the crash have been released.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.