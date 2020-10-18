Woman found shot in the head at Cypress ER, police investigating

One woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head on Sunday afternoon.



The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they were called out to a report of a person shot at 2124 Northwest Freeway, just before 2:30 p.m.

Authorities said when they arrived, they found a woman around 20 years old inside a HCA Houston ER 24 clinic.



We’re told CPR was started on the woman and emergency crews were able to get a pulse.

The woman was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.



The shooting may have been road rage related, according to authorities.



Authorities stated the victim arrived at the ER in a truck with a blown-out back window.

No other details about the shooting have been released.



The victim’s name has not yet been released.



The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.