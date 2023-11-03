A driver is charged with intoxication manslaughter after crash that left a 62-year-old woman dead in Houston, police say.

Authorities say the suspect, Kuaterria Tremayne Bailey, 45, is also charged with possession of a controlled substance. The identity of the woman who died in the crash has not been released.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly crash along the Gulf Freeway.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday on the northbound feeder road of the Gulf Freeway at College Avenue.

Police say the woman was stopped in her car at a red light waiting to turn left, when Bailey crashed into the back of her car. The woman died at the scene.

Bailey was taken to the hospital, where he remained on Friday.

Police say Bailey was found to be impaired, and he was charged in the crash.

He will be taken to the Harris County Jail once he is released from the hospital.