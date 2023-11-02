A driver was killed when her vehicle was struck from behind while stopped at a red light, Houston police say.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday on the northbound feeder road of the Gulf Freeway at College Avenue.

Police say the woman was stopped at a red light waiting to turn left when a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed slammed into her car.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly crash along the Gulf Freeway.

The woman died at the scene, and the at-fault driver was taken to the hospital, police say. The drivers were the only ones in either vehicle.

The investigation is still in the primary stages, and authorities are working to determine what other factors may have had a part in the crash.