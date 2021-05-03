Woman charged in 2020 deadly shooting of 5-year-old boy in SW Houston

article

A woman has been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a 5-year-old boy in southwest Houston last year.

Court documents show Shapree Monique Stoneham, 30, is charged with felony murder.

The shooting occurred in the 8100 block of Richmond Avenue around 8:45 p.m. March 31, 2020.

Police said the 5-year-old boy was standing on the balcony of a second-story apartment with his family when he was shot.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and passed away on April 3, 2020.

According to the probable cause court document, Stoneham is accused of shooting in the direction of the apartment.

Records show she has not yet been arrested.

