5-year-old shot on apartment balcony in southwest Houston

Police say a 5-year-old is in critical condition after he was struck by a stray bullet in southwest Houston.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday while the child was on the balcony with his family at the apartment complex in the 8100 block of Richmond Avenue.

Police say someone in a parking lot about 150 feet away fired five to six shots. One of the bullets struck the child.

The child was rushed to the hospital and taken into surgery. He was last known to be in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene. Anyone with information or who may have seen something is asked to call Houston police or Crime Stoppers.

