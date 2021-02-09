Woman charged following crash that killed HCSO Sgt. Bruce Watson

article

A woman has been charged following a motorcycle crash that killed Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Bruce Watson last month, authorities said.



According to the Pearland Police Department, Floribeth Sandoval-Benjume was arrested on the charge of manslaughter.



Authorities said Sandoval-Benjume was the driver of the vehicle that struck Watson at the intersection of Shadow Creek Parkway and Kingsley Drive back on January 2.

Sgt. Watson was on his way home after leading a funeral motorcycle-escort when he was involved in the collision.

Watson was taken to Herman Texas Medical Center by paramedics but died hours later from his injuries.



Watson joined the Sheriff’s Office in March 2000 and previously served as a Detention Sergeant in the Harris County Jail, a patrol field training officer, and an instructor at the training academy.