HCSO Sergeant dead after motorcycle crash in Pearland

A Harris County Sheriff's Office Sergeant is dead after a two-vehicle crash took place around 1:30 p.m on Saturday, Jan. 2 in Pearland.

Officers arrived at the scene and learned that an SUV had collided with a Harris County Sheriff Deputy who was in uniform and riding a Harris County Sheriff's Office marked motorcycle.

The sergeant had just completed a funeral motorcycle-escort and was on his way home when he was involved in a collision at the intersection of Shadow Creek Parkway and Kingsley Drive.

He was taken to Herman Texas Medical Center initially by paramedics but succumbed to his injuries hours later.