Seems like a bad hair day for one woman who was arrested while in the middle of a hair appointment.

According to Harris County Constable Mark Herman, one woman was taken into custody in the 300 block of W Alabama Street in Midtown.

Reports say an investigation was made into purchases made at various businesses using someone's stolen credit card from the Fairfield Villages Community.

The woman was reportedly using the person's credit card to get her hair done when officials found her.

She has been charged with two counts of Credit Card Abuse.