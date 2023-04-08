Authorities are piecing together how an argument at a funeral home Saturday in north Houston escalated into a shooting.

Details are limited, so it's unclear how everything unfolded, but we're told a shooting occurred at McDuffie's Mortuary in the 100 block of W Hamilton near I-45.

Family tells FOX 26 the shooting was accidental but stemmed from an argument and an unidentified woman tried to shoot in the air.

The funeral has since been canceled and there's heavy police presence in the area, but it's unclear who the leading law enforcement agency is.

No additional details were shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.