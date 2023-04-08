A man who killed a tattoo artist at a parlor in southwest Houston has been sentenced to 50 years in prison, the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced Saturday.

Court documents claim Abdul-Rahman Khan, 27, of Sugar Land, went into Electric Chair Tattoo & Piercing shop on Richmond Ave. back in June 2016.

Abdul-Rahman Khan (Photo courtesy of Harris County District Attorney's Office)

He reportedly came with a friend, who wanted a tattoo and was there for less than an hour before going into an "employees only" back room where equipment is sterilized.

That's when official records claim Peter Pina, 33, a tattoo artist at the shop and another employee told Khan to leave the room because there were "piercing needles, tattoo equipment, and biological waste" present.

Peter Pina (Photo courtesy of Harris County District Attorney's Office)

However, Khan refused, so Pina's co-worker grabbed him by the arm to escort him out the back door.

Investigators say Khan then took a gun out of his pocket and shot Pina in the chest. Another tattoo artist and a customer were able to get the gun away from him and held him down until officers with the Houston PD arrived.

"Because of his actions, a family lost a loved one and the gunman will spend decades in prison," DA Kim Ogg said in a press statement.

"Mr. Pina was a hardworking man who had custody of his three sons and was taking care of them," Assistant DA and Chief prosecutor in this case, Stacy Scofield added. "He went to work at one of his three jobs and never came home again because Mr. Khan murdered him."

Further investigation showed the 27-year-old to also have had several pending charges in Dallas, including pulling a gun on a police officer.

In fact, the DA's office said that shortly after Khan was charged with Pina's murder, he was freed on bail and went to Dallas. While there, investigators said he was thrown out of a bar in Deep Ellum, and pulled a gun on a homeless man as well as a local business owner.

When authorities arrived to detain him, Khan was seen on a Dallas police officer's body camera pointing a gun directly at her at chest level and another officer before running away, keeping his gun pointed at the other officers.

A jury sentenced the 27-year-old Thursday to 50 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.