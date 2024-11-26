Mother accused of intentionally dropping infant from Galveston hotel balcony appears in court

article

Channel Jasmine Yonko, 30, who faces a capital murder charge for tossing her 17-month-old baby off a hotel balcony in Galveston, made her first courtroom appearance on Tuesday.

This first appearance was a status hearing to get an update on the case and to set a date for when she will go to a grand jury for indictment.

Yonko has not yet been indicted. The state has 90 days from the date of her arrest to indict her.

She has been in custody since Oct. 23, 2024.

Because this is a capital murder case, the death penalty is a possibility if Yonko is convicted.

The next hearing is expected to be held on Jan. 23, 2025.

Court Documents

A young girl who died after she was found bleeding on a Galveston street had puncture marks on her back and is believed to have been intentionally dropped from a hotel balcony by her mother, court documents reveal.

An arrest warrant affidavit reveals heartbreaking details in the death of 17-month-old Hannah Yonko. Her mother, 30-year-old Channel Yonko, has been charged with capital murder and is being held in jail without bond.

The scene where a baby girl was found abandoned in Galveston on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy i45now)

Police say Hannah was found with traumatic injuries on the side of the road in the 3300 block of 59th Street, on the east side of Beach Front Palms Hotel, around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. Detectives noticed a white blanket half on a sidewalk and half on the street. According to records, the detectives noticed a small pool of blood on the street.

Hannah was taken to UTMB Galveston’s trauma center, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say quick work by their patrol officers resulted in the suspect being identified and taken into custody.