Bond has been denied for a mother charged in the death of a baby girl who was found injured on a Galveston street Wednesday morning.

Channel Yonko, 30, appeared in court Thursday morning on a capital murder charge in the death of her daughter, 17-month-old Hannah Yonko. She was taken back to jail without bond.

Hannah was rushed to the hospital by EMS Wednesday morning after she was found injured in the 3300 block of 59th Street, just off of Seawall Blvd.

Channel Yonko (left) and Hannah Yonko (right)

Police responded to reports of an abandoned child around 9:45 a.m. Police say the girl was found on the pavement and was in need of immediate medical care.

The girl was taken to UTMB Galveston’s trauma center, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say quick work by their patrol officers resulted in the suspect being identified and taken into custody.

Police allege Hannah died from traumatic injuries her mother inflicted. Her cause of death has not been released at this time.

Authorities are still asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to review any footage for information that may help investigators. If they have anything, they should call police detectives at (409)765-3777.

Those with any other information that may be pertinent to the case can call Galveston Crime Stoppers at (409)763-TIPS or go online at www.galveston.crimestoppersweb.com