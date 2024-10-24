The Brief According to court documents, officials believe 30-year-old Channel Yonko intentionally dropped her 17-month-old baby Hannah Yonko from the third floor of a hotel balcony. Hannah had puncture wounds on her back and court documents state those punctures were not seen on her clothes or the blankets she was wrapped in. Investigators saw video of Channel pushing a stroller through the hotel lobby and video from the second story shows what appears to be Hannah falling from the third floor.



A baby girl who died after she was found bleeding on a Galveston street had puncture marks on her back and is believed to have been intentionally dropped from a hotel balcony by her mother, court documents reveal.

An arrest warrant affidavit reveals heartbreaking details in the death of 17-month-old Hannah Yonko. Her mother, 30-year-old Channel Yonko, has been charged with capital murder and is being held in jail without bond.

Police say Hannah was found with traumatic injuries in the 3300 block of 59th Street, on the east side of Beach Front Palms Hotel, around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

According to the affidavit by a Galveston police detective, police learned that the girl had three puncture wounds.

Police put out a description of a woman who left from the location where the baby was found, and an officer located a crying woman who matched the description a short time later less than a mile way, according to the document.

The woman reportedly asked the officer for help and started making comments about her daughter and that she might have been sick.

She was taken to the police department for questioning. According to the affidavit, she said that she wanted to talk to a lawyer and wouldn’t give police her name.

According to the document, Channel’s sister was also at the police station and told police that she had been staying at the hotel with Channel and Channel’s daughter.

Channel Yonko (left) and Hannah Yonko (right)

On Wednesday, the sister and Channel were gathering their things to begin checking out when the sister left to try and speak with her fiancé at The Victorian in the 6300 block of Seawall Boulevard. The sister claims Channel showed up to The Victorian, pushing a stroller. She initially said the baby was inside but told officials she didn't actually see the baby and had no reason to believe she wasn't in the stroller.

The sister told officials she let Channel know she was going back to their hotel to get their luggage since she couldn't find her fiancé, but Channel told her repeatedly "don't go back to the hotel."

Court records say detectives found a trash bag in the parking garage under the hotel nearby where the baby was found and inside was a room key to the room the sisters and baby were staying in, a "skinning knife", plastic sand toys, unused diapers, and unopened kids' snacks.

Video footage was obtained by investigators showing Channel in the lobby of the Beach Front Palms Hotel pushing Hannah inside a stroller. The infant's foot can be seen moving inside the stroller. Shortly after, video from the second story shows baby Hannah falling from what appeared to be the third floor, landing on grass, and rolling onto the concrete sidewalk. Hannah's empty stroller was found at The Victorian.

Documents state Hannah's clothes she was wearing and the blanket she was wrapped in did not have puncture wounds as were found on her back.