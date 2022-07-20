Woman, 15-year-old burned in NW Houston fire, ruled accidental
article
HOUSTON - A woman and 15-year-old boy are recovering after being burned in a residential fire in northwest Houston.
Authorities said the fire sparked up in the 7300 block of Pebblemill Lane on Wednesday evening.
The Harris County Fire Marshals Office said the fire has been ruled accidental.
Investigators determined the fire originated on the stove in the kitchen.
Officials said the residents were cooking and grease overheated causing a fire.
Both victims were taken to the hospital with second degree burns.