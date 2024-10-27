Wings Over Houston Air Show thrills thousands of aviation enthusiasts

A striking display of aviation took to the skies this weekend as the 40th anniversary of the Wings Over Houston Air Show thrilled thousands of visitors.

On Saturday, the event drew thousands of aviation enthusiasts and experienced pilots to Ellington Field. Event organizers said this year's air show is the largest event in its history with about 120,000 people attending the show.

"We do about 25 shows a year, between 20-25 shows and events, so this is our second to last show of the season. We’ve really been looking forward to Houston," said Taylor Hiester, the commander and pilot of the F-16 Viper Demo Team. "You’ll see us fly just shy of the speed of sound and pull about 9 G’s for about 13 minutes."

The F-16 Viper Demo Team pushes the limits of aviation, showing spectators what military aircrafts can truly do. The air show showcases the latest in aviation technology and daring aerial stunts.

From vintage planes to modern fighter jets, there was something for everyone.

"I just enjoy the Tora, Tora, Tora. I’ve never seen anything like that before," said one visitor.

If you missed Saturday’s event, don’t worry, the Wings Over Houston Air Show continues on Sunday morning at 8 a.m.