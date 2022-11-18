Windows shattered after car crashes into front of Houston H&R Block

article

Windows were left shattered after a car crashed into the front of a Houston H&R Block late Thursday night.

The crash was reported in the 9400 block of Hammerly Blvd near Blalock Road.

Several windows of the glass storefront were knocked out, leaving the metal frames twisted on the ground.

The Houston Police Department investigates after a car crashes into a storefront.

The car was towed away with front-end damage and a shattered windshield.

Authorities say the driver was detained for suspicion of DWI.

No injuries were reported in the crash.