Willowfork firefighters injured while assisting with North Texas wildfire

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The Brief Willowfork firefighters were injured while assisting with the Ross Fire in North Texas this week. Officials said a crew was moving to a new location when their vehicle collided with a trailer. The collision caused major damage to the firefighter apparatus and injured the firefighters.



Willowfork firefighters who were assisting with a North Texas wildfire were injured after being involved in a collision on Thursday.

What we know:

The Willowfork Fire Department said the crew was assisting with the Ross fire in Palo Pinto County on Tuesday night and Wednesday. While traveling to another area of the fire on Thursday morning, a truck pulling a large trailer lost control of the trailer.

Officials said the trailer crossed in front of the crew's vehicle, resulting in a head-on collision. The fire apparatus sustained major damage. The injured firefighters are being treated for injuries.

What they're saying:

"We are extremely grateful for the support our firefighters have received following this incident," Fire Chief Billy Wilson said. "Our crews answered the call to help protect the communities affected by the Ross Fire, working long hours under difficult conditions. We are incredibly proud of their dedication and professionalism and will continue to support our firefighters as they recover."

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many firefighters were injured in the incident or the extent of those injuries.

Ross Fire is second-largest wildfire ever in North Texas

Dig deeper:

Hundreds of firefighters and volunteers are in Palo Pinto and Jack counties still battling the Ross Fire.

As of Saturday morning, the Ross Fire has grown to more than 85,000 acres and is about 31% contained.