A 15-year-old student from Willis Independent School District has been charged with a Class A misdemeanor after allegedly making a threat while walking down a school hallway on Wednesday.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff's Office authorities, the student reportedly said, "Shoot this place up," which was overheard by another student and a school official.

After an investigation by school administrators and MCSO deputies, the student was charged with exhibition, use, or threat of exhibition or use of firearm. Officials emphasized regardless of intent, any threats made toward public schools will be taken seriously and met with legal consequences.

MCSO asked all parents and guardians have conversations with their students about the dangers of making threats, regardless of the intent.