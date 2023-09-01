Willis ISD football coach relieved of duty after reports of student injuries

Willis ISD has relieved a teacher of their coaching after an activity left students with blisters on their hands.

The district did not confirm the name of the coach, but said they are investigating the incident that happened Wednesday at Brabham Middle School in Willis.

Community members contacted FOX 26 after receiving an email from the coach, apologizing for what happened. In the email, the coach says the athletes were told multiple times to be quiet and stay in place while team photos were being taken. They write that at the end of the practice, the entire team did 100 yards of bear crawls. Some of the players then complained about their hands hurting.

The district said in a statement that they are, "conducting an investigation regarding the incident, and the issue will be handled internally as it is a personnel issue."

The statement also said that the district, "sincerely regrets when any student is injured at school. We want our parents and community to be assured that the safety and well-being of our students are always our primary concern."

Willis ISD is a public school district in Montgomery County, Texas. It has over 8,000 students.

Full statement from the district:

- Jamie Fails, Director of Communications