After five years, Galveston police announced they have arrested a suspect in a cold case dating back to 2019.

According to officials, 22-year-old Willie Logan was taken into custody for the death of Vincent Baugh, 23, on April 19, 2019.

Authorities arrived in the 7200 block of Heards Lane around 9 p.m. on the date previously mentioned and found Baugh and 22-year-old Jeffrey Wilson injured.

Willie Logan

Baugh died from multiple gunshot wounds at UTMB Health in Galveston, while Wilson was taken to the hospital and later released.

Logan was arrested in connection with the case.