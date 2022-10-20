The American League Championship Series continues in Houston on Thursday after a 4-2 win for the Astros over the New York Yankees in the opener Wednesday.

The roof at Minute Maid Park was closed for the first game of the ALC, but it will be open Thursday evening for Game 2.

What time is the Astros vs Yankees game today?

First pitch is at 6:37 p.m. It should be a clear and cool night with no rain. Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s for the beginning of the game and in the 60s after the game.

How do I get tickets to the ALCS Astros vs Yankees game?

There are a limited number of standing room only tickets available for games at Minute Maid Park. Click here to check availability.

You can purchase tickets for the games at Yankee Stadium by clicking here.

If you don’t have a ticket to the game, there are several watch parties being held around the Houston area.

ALCS TV channel: How to watch Astros vs Yankees game

All the American League Championship Series games will be televised on TBS.

How many games are in the ALCS? Where are they played?

The American League Championship Series is a best-of-seven series.

The first two games will be played at Minute Maid Park. The next two games will be played at Yankee Stadium, as well as the fifth game if it is needed. The series will return to Minute Maid Park for the sixth and seventh games, if necessary.

