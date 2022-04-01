Will Smith's resignation accepted by film academy after Chris Rock slap

Will Smith has resigned from the motion picture academy following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock Sunday.

A spokesperson for Smith issued a statement to FOX News Digital Friday afternoon.

"I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable," Smith said in the statement.

Smith's resignation comes less than a week after the incident and just two days after the academy met to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the group’s standards of conduct.

"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken," Smith continued. "I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time, and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."

The academy also confirmed the actor's resignation to FOX Television Stations Group.

"We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith's immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences," David Rubin, the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, wrote. "We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18."

On Sunday, Smith strode from his front-row Dolby Theatre seat on to the stage and smacked Rock, who had made a joke at the expense of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock, who was about to present Oscar for best documentary, declined to file charges when asked by police.

The Rock and Smith confrontation at the Oscars has generated plenty of reaction throughout the week.

Smith's son Jaden took to Twitter to responsd to his dad's viral smackdown with Rock.

"And That's How We Do It," Jaden tweeted after the confrontation.



Producer Joseph Patel condemned Rock and Smith for their heated exchange at the Oscars, and for a joke Rock made after "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised") won an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. Director Questlove and producers Patel, Robert Fyvolent and Davis Dinerstein took home the award.

In a recently-deleted series of tweets on Wednesday, Patel didn’t mince words towards Smith and Rock for what happened at the Oscars, according to FOX News and other media outlets who reported on the posts.

Patel said it took him a few days to "process everything," sharing that once people realized that the confrontation between the comedian and actor was not a bit, "everything got turned upside down."

Patel wrote in one of the tweets, "I think what Will did was selfish. It robbed the category of its moment. It robbed the other excellent and amazing films of their moment to be acknowledged in what was a STRONG year for docs. And it robbed Summer of Soul and our team our moment. Of a loud, enthusiastic cheer for a celebrated film."

FOX News and the Associated Press contributed to this story.