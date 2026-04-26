Harris County deputy wounded in Houston drive-by shooting

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The Brief An off-duty Harris County deputy was hospitalized in fair condition after a drive-by shooting sent gunfire into his home while he was asleep. Family members and children were inside the residence at the time of the 1:00 a.m. attack, though no other injuries were reported. The motive and suspects remain unknown, as Houston police continue to investigate whether the deputy was targeted or if this was a random act.



An off-duty Harris County sheriff’s deputy was wounded early Sunday morning after a drive-by shooting sent gunfire into his home while he was asleep, authorities said.

Off-duty deputy wounded

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at a house in the 200 block of Burress Street. Houston Police Department officers arriving at the scene found the male deputy in his bed with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The deputy, a three-year veteran assigned to the Patrol Division, was taken by Houston Fire EMS to a local hospital. While he initially underwent surgery, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed later Sunday morning that the deputy is in fair condition and recovering.

Investigators said several family members, including children, were inside the home at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

The Houston Police Department is leading the investigation into what they described as an "apparent random act of violence." At this time, officials said there is no suspect or vehicle description available, and a motive has not been determined. It remains unclear if the deputy was specifically targeted.

What they're saying:

"Violence like this is unacceptable," Sheriff Gonzalez said in a statement. "We need our community’s help to find those responsible."

Officers were seen canvassing the neighborhood Sunday morning for witnesses and surveillance footage.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.