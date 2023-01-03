Residents displaced after apartment fire in Humble, officials investigating

Several residents in Humble have been displaced after an apartment caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but officials with Harris County Pct. 4 Constables Office announced they are assisting the Humble PD and Fire Rescue team in the 8400 block of Will Clayton Pkwy. That's where an apartment complex reportedly caught fire, displacing several residents.

As a result, the roadway between Wilson Rd. and S. Houston Ave. were closed, so residents were asked to avoid the area.

No additional information has been shared, as of this writing, so it's unclear exactly how many people were affected or what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.