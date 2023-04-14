A wildlife rescue group in Southeast Texas responded to an unusual call Thursday for a fawn stuck underneath a vacant home. However, what they ended up finding was an even bigger surprise.

"My main concern was getting the animal and getting him out," said Tosha Smith, a rescuer from All Things Wild Rescue and Rehabilitation. "I knew it was going to be a tight squeeze, but it’s what needed to happen5 to make sure the fawn was okay."

Smith and her team took a lap around the vacant home and located what looked like a baby deer on the opposite side. There was a two-foot hole big enough for one person to squeeze underneath the house and then crawl to the deer.

"I had to get on my hands and knees and crawl," said Smith. "Probably about halfway I’m like, this deer hasn’t blinked. It was not right."

However, Smith’s team outside the home encouraged her to keep crawling.

"They were just cheering me on," said Smith. "We didn’t want to leave it there, so I went ahead and made sure."

"You came this far," said Angela Lira from All Things Wild Rescue and Rehabilitation. "You need to go make sure."

Photo courtesy of Sam Houston

As Smith continued to crawl she became even more suspicious of the deer. Then, she picked it up and confirmed, the wild fawn was actually made of plastic.

"I can’t believe I went under there for this," said Smith.

Smith crawled out from under the home with the plastic deer. Amidst laughter, the team took pictures holding the fake fawn wrapped in a blanket.

"We were laughing, but knowing it was okay, it wasn’t real," said Lira.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy of Sam Houston

The team now plans to raffle off the fake fawn they’ve named "Dupe". All Things Wild Rescue and Rehabilitation is currently selling $5 raffle tickets. The winner will be given Dupe while the money raised will be used to help real wild animals in need.

"We had an idea to raffle it off for $5," said Smith. "All of the money is going to go to formula for our real fawns."

If you’re interested in buying raffle tickets for Dupe the plastic deer, click HERE.