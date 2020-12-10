Wildfires burning at Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge in Chambers County

article

Three wildfires are currently burning at the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge in Chambers County.

Details are very limited as to the cause of the fires.

However, smoke is impacting several refuge roads including FM 1985 and I-20.

Drivers are urged to take caution in the area.

Firefighters are working diligently to contain the fires and minimize smoke production.