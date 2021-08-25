Wife dead, husband injured after shooting at Pasadena home

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and her husband injured at a home in Pasadena.

According to police, the husband reported the shooting around 3:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Rainfall Drive.

Police say the man reported that he found his wife unresponsive and said they had both been shot.

He reportedly told police that he thought he heard gunshots but then may have passed out.

Another caller reported gunshots at 3:42 a.m.

Police say the wife died at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital.

Shell casings were found outside of the home.

