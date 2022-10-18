article

With several changes already on the horizon, it's not uncommon for people to want a new change of pace (or scenery) and Texas seems to be the place for it all.

A recent report by the U.S. Census Bureau, which was cited by CraftJack, looked at the top states Americans are moving to and which ones they're leaving. Their findings resulted in Texas ranked the #2 state most people are moving to.

Florida outranked Texas as the #1 state more people are moving to.

CraftJack noted more people are moving due to a number of factors including jobs, wanting to be closer to family, as well as a lower cost of living. In fact, 1 in four Americans, according to their further research, have moved out of state in the last five years and 63% have at least through about it.

Certainly, all this moving is not cheap, and the report says it's costing Americans more than $3,000 in moving. Simultaneously, the results are mixed in terms of satisfaction, as more than 88% of people are happy with moving, but the same percent would move back to their former state.

Some of the top states people are leaving from, CraftJack added, were from California, New York, and Illinois.

To read the full report and how other states compared, click here.