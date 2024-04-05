Whiskey Riot Festival in Houston returns April 20 with over 200 whiskeys
HOUSTON - The Whiskey Riot Festival is scheduled for 4 pm-7 pm on Saturday, April 20, in Houston.
The festival will be held at POST Houston located at 401 Franklin St., Houston, TX 77201.
Attendees of the Houston Whiskey Riot festival will be able to try more than 200 whiskies from local, regional, national, and international brands while also enjoying whiskey cocktails, opportunities to meet master distillers, and more.
You must be 21 to attend this event.
WHAT’S INCLUDED?
General admission tickets are $90 and include:
- Samples of 200+ types of whiskey
- An official Whiskey Riot tasting glass to take home
- Whiskey cocktails from great brands
- Get tickets: Here!
VIP tickets are $160 and include:
- Special access to limited edition and rare whiskies that will not be available during the General Admission time
- Exclusive uncrowded VIP hour ahead of the general Whiskey Riot start time and premium access to every whiskey brand and cocktail bar
- A full meal provided by 2 Guys 1 Pit
- Get tickets: Here