The Whiskey Riot Festival is scheduled for 4 pm-7 pm on Saturday, April 20, in Houston.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The festival will be held at POST Houston located at 401 Franklin St., Houston, TX 77201.

Attendees of the Houston Whiskey Riot festival will be able to try more than 200 whiskies from local, regional, national, and international brands while also enjoying whiskey cocktails, opportunities to meet master distillers, and more.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

You must be 21 to attend this event.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

WHAT’S INCLUDED?

General admission tickets are $90 and include:

Samples of 200+ types of whiskey

An official Whiskey Riot tasting glass to take home

Whiskey cocktails from great brands

Get tickets: Here!

VIP tickets are $160 and include: