Where to dine in Houston on Thanksgiving Day 2023 with your family

This time of year is synonymous with family, gratitude, and, of course, delicious food. Several Houston restaurants are offering exceptional Thanksgiving dining experiences this year.

Located in downtown Houston, Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse is renowned for its elegant ambiance and top-notch steaks. This Thanksgiving, the restaurant is set to provide a sumptuous dining experience for families looking to celebrate in style. The menu is expected to feature traditional Thanksgiving favorites with a gourmet twist.

Make your reservations early to secure a spot for your family at Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse and indulge in a feast that blends classic flavors with the restaurant's signature culinary expertise.

Other Notable Options in Houston for Thanksgiving:

For those seeking a unique Thanksgiving experience, Amrina in The Woodlands offers a posh yet eclectic Indian dining experience. Indulge in a five-course pre-fixed menu with family-style sides for $85 per person. Amrina also provides a to-go option, the Royal Turkey Offering, featuring an 8- to 12-pound roasted turkey with sides for $350.

The Houstonian Hotel presents an easy-to-reheat Thanksgiving meal for four, starting at $185. The package includes a whole-roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, French green beans, honey butter yeast rolls, and pie. Enhance your spread with floral arrangements from the onsite florist, Sage N' Bloom.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, a Houston-based chain, offers Thanksgiving Day dine-in options for solo diners and families. For $49 per person or $149 for a family-style meal for four, enjoy a turkey dinner with all the traditional fixings, including a slice of pumpkin cheesecake for $9.

Situated in the Galleria area, The Annie Cafe and Bar offers a vibrant Thanksgiving dining experience with a three-course prix-fixe menu at $90 for adults and $35 for children. Indulge in Texas-influenced American cuisine with options like roast breast of Heritage turkey, prime rib roast, and delightful desserts.

For an elegant Italian touch, Amore Italian Restaurant in South Shepherd serves a four-course brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy options like Caccio e Pepe Fritters, roasted turkey, halibut, or lamb chops with endless sides, and finish with a delectable Italian bread pudding.

These are just a few of the many Thanksgiving dining options in Houston. Whether you choose a classic steakhouse or venture into international flavors, Houston's diverse culinary scene ensures a delightful Thanksgiving celebration for you and your family. Make sure to check with the restaurants for reservation details and any specific Thanksgiving offerings.

