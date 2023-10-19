2023 Houston Thanksgiving Day Parade: Everything you need to know

The 74th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade in Houston is quickly approaching, and we have everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

The parade will feature new balloons and floats to celebrate Houston on parade as it travels through downtown Houston on Thursday, November 23., 2023, starting at 9 a.m.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was selected to serve as grand marshal for the parade, along with co-marshals, Rockets legends, former Championship Coach Rudy Tomjanovich, and Hall of Fame player, Calvin Murphy.

The Texas Southern University marching band, "Ocean of Soul" will start the parade after a special performance from Roger & Hammerstein’s Cinderella from Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS). The parade will feature additional performances, high-flying aballoonsnd colorful and unique floats, including the famous Tom Turkey and Santa Claus. New floats include the Recycle float, sponsored by the City of Houston Solid Waste Department, made from all recycled materials. Furthermore, the parade will feature a number of local and regional high-stepping marching bands, drill teams, dance companies, and more!

The annual parade will begin on Smith at Lamar, head north to Walker, east to Milam, south to Pease, west to Louisiana, north to Clay, west to Smith, and north ending at Smith and Dallas.

The Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is free and open to the public. A limited number of premium seats are available and can be purchased by clicking here. Those tickets are $28.25 each, including service fee. Curbside space along the route for lawn chairs and blankets will be plentiful. Easy access parking is available along the route, and Metro buses will be running on a holiday schedule. For route and schedule information, you can visit www.ridemetro.org.