FOX 26 anchor Lina de Florias is sharing a recipe for a no-bake pumpkin pie during our annual FOX Family Feast, in preparation for Thanksgiving.

Here's how you can make it at home.

INGREDIENTS

10 oz. Pumpkin Butter

2 boxes Instant Vanilla Pudding (small)

2 Cups Heavy Cream (or half and half)

1 8" Graham Cracker pie crust

12 oz. Cool Whip or Whip Cream

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Mix pudding, heavy cream and pumpkin butter in a large mixing bowl

2. Pour into pie crust and refrigerate 5-10 minutes

3. Top with cool whip (and pecans if desired)