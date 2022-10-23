article

As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city.

According to a study by Rent., rent in Houston is trending 7% higher year over year. The average prices in the Houston area in 2022 range from $1,277 to $1,797.

RELATED: Apartment rents in Texas increasing year by year, but by how much? New study explains

Something important to note from this study is that 33% of apartments in the city cost more than $2,100. The next highest proportions are 24% of the rents costing between $1000 to $1,500 and 23% costing $1,500 to $2,100.

In terms of price changes in certain areas, the Energy Corridor saw the highest decrease, according to Rent. The average price there for a 1-bedroom apartment is $999, which is a -28% decrease from previous costs. Spring Branch West saw a -13% decrease with rent around $1,069.

Rent. shared that another good deal exists in Eastside, where a 1-bedroom apartment will cost you $820, or in northeast Houston where it will cost you $824.

RENT: Rent in Texas: How much you need to make per hour to afford it

The most expensive apartments are in Downtown, Uptown-Galleria, and Uptown neighborhoods in Houston. Rent prices range from $2,031 to $2,272 in those areas and have increased by at least 20% over the years.

According to Niche, The Woodlands, Sugar Land, and Kingwood, are popular cities in the Houston area to live in. The Woodlands have rent prices for a one-bedroom starting at $1,523 according to Rent. For at least, $1,400 you can get a one-bedroom in Sugar Land while it will cost at least $1,100 in Kingwood.

TRAVELING: Travelers turn to airline subscriptions to save money

Niche also listed the Kingwood area, Pearland, and Katy as suburbs best for raising a family. For those looking for 2-to-3 bedroom apartments, Rent says Kingwood rent will average between $1,315 to $1,696. Pearland rent for 2-3 bedrooms will cost between $2,027 to $2,095 while rent in Katy will be between $1,862-$2,360.

For the full report and a more in-depth look at other neighborhoods in the Greater Houston area, click here.