Expand / Collapse search

How much are apartments in Houston? Rent by neighborhoods, areas

By Terrian Spurs
Published 
House and Home
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 26: A view of the Houston skyline during the afternoon on March 26, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Expand

HOUSTON - As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city.

According to a study by Rent., rent in Houston is trending 7% higher year over year. The average prices in the Houston area in 2022 range from $1,277 to $1,797.

RELATED: Apartment rents in Texas increasing year by year, but by how much? New study explains

Something important to note from this study is that 33% of apartments in the city cost more than $2,100. The next highest proportions are 24% of the rents costing between $1000 to $1,500 and 23% costing $1,500 to $2,100.

Built-to-rent homes offer more options for potential homeowners

FOX 26 Business Reporter Tom Zizka explains why the homes are good for would-be homebuyers.

In terms of price changes in certain areas, the Energy Corridor saw the highest decrease, according to Rent. The average price there for a 1-bedroom apartment is $999, which is a -28% decrease from previous costs. Spring Branch West saw a -13% decrease with rent around $1,069.

Rent. shared that another good deal exists in Eastside, where a 1-bedroom apartment will cost you $820, or in northeast Houston where it will cost you $824.

RENT: Rent in Texas: How much you need to make per hour to afford it

The most expensive apartments are in Downtown, Uptown-Galleria, and Uptown neighborhoods in Houston. Rent prices range from $2,031 to $2,272 in those areas and have increased by at least 20% over the years.

Houston area tenants struggle with 14.7% increase in rents, how you can find something more affordable

More and more tenants face skyrocketing rents, forcing some to move, while others struggle to find apartments they can afford.

According to Niche, The Woodlands, Sugar Land, and Kingwood, are popular cities in the Houston area to live in. The Woodlands have rent prices for a one-bedroom starting at $1,523 according to Rent. For at least, $1,400 you can get a one-bedroom in Sugar Land while it will cost at least $1,100 in Kingwood.

TRAVELING: Travelers turn to airline subscriptions to save money

Niche also listed the Kingwood area, Pearland, and Katy as suburbs best for raising a family. For those looking for 2-to-3 bedroom apartments, Rent says Kingwood rent will average between $1,315 to $1,696. Pearland rent for 2-3 bedrooms will cost between $2,027 to $2,095 while rent in Katy will be between $1,862-$2,360.

For the full report and a more in-depth look at other neighborhoods in the Greater Houston area, click here. 