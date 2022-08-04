This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Texas

A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities.

According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.

The Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition revealed Texas ranked 23rd among states.

According to the report, the average Texan needs to earn an hourly wage of $22.54/hr and work full-time to afford a two-bedroom apartment without spending more than 30% of their income on housing.

That measures out to $46,889 annually.

In Dallas County, workers would need an hourly wage of $26.19, according to the data. In Tarrant County area, the number is a little less at $24.40/hr.

The most expensive counties in the state are all around the Austin area with Travis County needing a wage of $27.90 per hour to pay for housing.

For the area around Houston the report says workers would have to earn $23.23 per hour.

The state's minimum wage is currently $7.25 per hour. At that wage, employees would have to work 124 per week to afford a 2-bedroom rental at Out of Reach's Fair Market Rent.

To view the full report on rental costs and minimum wage, click here.