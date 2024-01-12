What's open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024

article

The nation will celebrate the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, Jan. 15.

And while commemorating the civil rights icon's legacy, schools, government offices, and some services will be closed in observance of the federal holiday.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Monday.

Stores and restaurants

Most grocery stores will open as well as chain restaurants and big-box retailers.

But as with other major holidays, some retailers may choose to open or close, or adjust their hours. Consumers should check with their local destination on Monday before visiting.

Banks and financial institutions

The Federal Reserve is observing the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., which means most banks will be closed.

Banks are not required to close on federal holidays, but many do. Check your local branch before visiting.

Additionally, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed.

Postal service

Post offices will close on Monday , which means mail and packages won’t be delivered by the United States Postal Service.

UPS won’t have pickup or delivery service and some store locations may be closed. Check with your local store for specific hours of operation.

UPS Express Critical service is available 24 hours a day. Customers can call 1-800-714-8779 or visit upsexpresscritical.com.

Most FedEx services will be open with modified services on Monday. More information is available here .

Court and government offices

All federal offices will be closed. However, at the state government level, some may still be open.

Courts will likely be closed, too. Check with your local branch before visiting.

National Parks

In honor of MLK Day, national parks will waive entrance fees for everyone on Monday, Jan. 15, as the first fee free day of the year . It is also a day of service when thousands of volunteers participate in service projects across the country, including at national parks.

The parks service also has information about volunteer opportunities on MLK Day available on their website.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



