FOX 26 virtual correspondent Riva Houston delivers the stories to look out for this week, Aug. 7-13.

Learn more about the stories below.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

AJ Armstrong trial continues

The third capital murder trial of Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. continues this week. Armstrong is accused of killing his parents in their Bellaire home when he was 16 years old. The juries were unable to come to a unanimous verdict during the first two trials.

Click here to read more.

Houston Astros at the White House

The Houston Astros are headed to the White House Monday to celebrate their 2022 World Series win. The Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in November to claim their second World Series title.

Click here to read more.

Sales tax holiday Aug. 11-13

Parents can save some money on back-to-school shopping during Texas’ sales tax holiday this weekend. Shoppers will be able to purchase many types of clothing, shoes, school supplies and backpacks that are under $100 without having to pay sales tax.

Click here to read more.