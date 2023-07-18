The Houston Astros are headed to the White House to celebrate their 2022 World Series win.

The Astros are scheduled to travel to Washington, D.C. on Aug. 7 for the visit.

The tradition of the World Series winner going to the White House and meeting with the president is believed to span almost a century.

After a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series on Nov. 5, the Astros became the World Series Champions for the second time in franchise history.

The Astros also visited the White House in 2018 after their 2017 World Series win.