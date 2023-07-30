Parents can save some money on back-to-school shopping during Texas’ upcoming sales tax holiday.

This year’s sales tax holiday begins Friday, Aug. 11, and goes through midnight Sunday, Aug. 13.

Shoppers will be able to purchase many types of clothing, shoes, school supplies and backpacks that are under $100 without having to pay sales tax.

However, there are some exclusions during the sales tax holiday. For example, jewelry, handbags, and many types of sports equipment (unless worn outside of sports like baseball caps and tennis shoes) are taxable. Click here to see a full list of qualifying items.

The sales tax holiday applies to purchases in store, online, by mail, customer order and any other means. Customers should note that charges for shipping, handling, delivery and transportation by the seller are included in the item’s total sales price. So if a $10 delivery fee is added to a $95 item, the item will be over the $100 limit and will be taxable.

To see a complete list of rules for the sales tax holiday, click here.