What is Texas' favorite car brand? Analysis reveals top brand in each U.S. state
HOUSTON - They say everything is bigger in Texas, and that apparently includes Texans’ love for one specific car brand.
According to an analysis by BetTexas.com, Texas’ favorite car brand was Lamborghini. Texas was the only state that had the Italian luxury car company at the top of their list.
HATFIELD, UNITED KINDOM - JUNE 22: The Lamborghini Revuelto at HROwen Lamborghini in Hatfield, Hertfordshire. The Revuelto is the replacement car to the Aventador, and Lamborghini's most powerful car ever. (Photo by Martyn Lucy/Getty Images)
The sports betting information website analyzed search trend data from over the past year to find the top car brand in each state.
They started with CarLogos.org’s list of the Top 50 most popular car brands in the country and then used Google Trends to see which car brand had the most interest in each state.
The car brand that topped the list in the most states was Honda, which was found to be the most popular in seven states.
The Houston skyline appears above an intersection of freeways approaching from the east on April 11, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)
Here’s a look at the favorite car brands for each state, according to BetTexas.com’s analysis:
Honda: Alaska, Delaware, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina
Dodge: Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico
Ford: Michigan, Montana, South Dakota, Wyoming
Audi: Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York
Mercedes-Benz: Florida, Georgia, Virginia
Chevy: Kentucky, North Dakota, Oklahoma
Mazda: Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Washington
Volkswagen: New Hampshire, Oregon, Utah
Buick: Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin
Hyundai: Alabama, Arizona, Illinois
Tesla: California
Toyota: Hawaii
Volvo: Maine
Lincoln: Nebraska
BMW: Nevada
Land Rover: New Jersey
Kia: Ohio
Alfa Romeo: Rhode Island
Nissan: Tennessee
Lamborghini: Texas
Subaru: Vermont
Jeep: West Virginia
