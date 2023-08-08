They say everything is bigger in Texas, and that apparently includes Texans’ love for one specific car brand.

According to an analysis by BetTexas.com, Texas’ favorite car brand was Lamborghini. Texas was the only state that had the Italian luxury car company at the top of their list.

SUGGESTED: Houston named one of the best BBQ cities

HATFIELD, UNITED KINDOM - JUNE 22: The Lamborghini Revuelto at HROwen Lamborghini in Hatfield, Hertfordshire. The Revuelto is the replacement car to the Aventador, and Lamborghini's most powerful car ever. (Photo by Martyn Lucy/Getty Images)

The sports betting information website analyzed search trend data from over the past year to find the top car brand in each state.

They started with CarLogos.org’s list of the Top 50 most popular car brands in the country and then used Google Trends to see which car brand had the most interest in each state.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The car brand that topped the list in the most states was Honda, which was found to be the most popular in seven states.

The Houston skyline appears above an intersection of freeways approaching from the east on April 11, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

Here’s a look at the favorite car brands for each state, according to BetTexas.com’s analysis:

Honda: Alaska, Delaware, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina

Dodge: Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico

Ford: Michigan, Montana, South Dakota, Wyoming

Audi: Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York

Mercedes-Benz: Florida, Georgia, Virginia

Chevy: Kentucky, North Dakota, Oklahoma

Mazda: Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Washington

Volkswagen: New Hampshire, Oregon, Utah

Buick: Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin

Hyundai: Alabama, Arizona, Illinois

Tesla: California

Toyota: Hawaii

Volvo: Maine

Lincoln: Nebraska

BMW: Nevada

Land Rover: New Jersey

Kia: Ohio

Alfa Romeo: Rhode Island

Nissan: Tennessee

Lamborghini: Texas

Subaru: Vermont

Jeep: West Virginia

To learn more about the analysis, click here.