Houston named one of the best BBQ cities, according to survey

By Alexya Martinez
Published 
HOUSTON - You can always find Houstonians hitting the grills from inside restaurants to their backyards. 

A new study from LawnStarter looked at 200 of the biggest cities in the U.S. and examined several key factors such as BBQ competition awards, consumer reviews of smokehouses, and the number of top-rated barbecue vendors. 

Their data led researchers to rank Houston as the 5th best BBQ city. The grill marks don’t lie; Houston was also ranked second for top-rated smokehouses and first overall for cooking teams in the top 25% in the past two Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo World’s Championship Barb-B-Que Contest. 

Houston outranked its biggest Texas competitor Austin, which came in at 12th, and other major cities like Nashville and Los Angeles, which ranked 9th and 11th, respectively. 

However, Kansas City and St. Louis took the top two spots for best BBQ cities. 

To see the full list of the best BBQ cities and additional information click here