Here are the top 10 places to get barbecue in Houston:

Killen's Barbecue - 3613 E Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581 Truth BBQ - 110 S Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007 Gatlin's BBQ - 3510 Ella Blvd Bldg C Ste A, Houston, TX 77018 CorkScrew BBQ - 26608 Keith St, Spring, TX 77373 Goode Company Barbecue - 5109 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098 Pinkerton's Barbecue - 1504 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009 The Pit Room - 1201 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77006 Feges BBQ - 3 E Greenway Plaza Suite C210, Houston, TX 77046 Harlem Road Texas BBQ - 9823 Harlem Rd, Richmond, TX 77407 Ray's BBQ Shack - 3929 Old Spanish Trail ste. 300, Houston, TX 77021

DoorDash charges iPhone users more, according to filed lawsuit

These restaurants are all known for their delicious barbecue, and they offer a variety of meats and sides to choose from. Whether you're in the mood for brisket, ribs, or sausage, you're sure to find something to your taste at one of these places.

Here are some more details about each restaurant:

Killen's Barbecue is one of the most popular barbecue joints in Houston. It's known for its long lines and its delicious brisket.

Truth BBQ is another popular barbecue joint in Houston. It's known for its smoked meats and its creative sides.

Gatlin's BBQ is a family-owned barbecue joint that has been serving up delicious barbecue for over 30 years.

CorkScrew BBQ is a small-town barbecue joint that has been praised by critics and barbecue enthusiasts alike.

Goode Company Barbecue is a Houston institution that has been serving up delicious barbecue since 1979.

Pinkerton's Barbecue is a new barbecue joint that has quickly become one of the most popular in Houston. It's known for its tender brisket and its friendly service.

The Pit Room is a barbecue joint that specializes in smoked meats and wood-fired pizzas.

Feges BBQ is a barbecue joint that is known for its creative sides and its commitment to using local ingredients.

Harlem Road Texas BBQ is a barbecue joint that is known for its smoked meats and its family-friendly atmosphere.

Ray's BBQ Shack is a barbecue joint that is known for its tender brisket and its friendly service.