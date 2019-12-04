What are the best items to donate to a food drive?

article

During the holidays, many drives are held to help food banks feed families in need.

Instead of using a food drive as an opportunity to clean out the back of your pantry, select items you recently bought, or pick up a few extra products next time you grocery shop to make sure those who need it can receive quality nutrition and ingredients.

According to the Houston Food Bank, here are some items that are the most needed:

High protein items like canned meat and fish packed in water

Grains like crackers and cereal

Peanut butter

Granola bars, other ready-to-eat protein snacks

Canned soups and pasta meals

Canned vegetables and beans, no salt added

Canned fruit packed in water or 100 percent juice

Here are some good tips for when shopping for or selecting goods to donate:

For canned products, pull-top is preferred

Check expiration dates to make sure food hasn't spoiled

Perishable items cannot be accepted

Homemade items cannot be accepted

Select items packaged in cardboard, paper, or plastic, instead of glass to minimize breakage

A good rule of thumb to follow when donating food is to choose nutritious and tasty items that you yourself would be excited about feeding and preparing for your own family.

Monetary donations are always welcome as well. The Houston Food Bank can provide three meals with every dollar donated.